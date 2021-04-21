Gujarat GDS Result 2021 Declared: Here comes a piece of good news for candidates who have waited for results of Gujarat GDS. The Indian Post, Gujarat Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) under Cycle 3 on its official website. Now that the results have been declared, candidates can visit the official website to check their score on appost.in.

As per updates, the selection process is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. However, the selection process is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority only”.

Click on this link to check the list.

Gujarat GDS Result 2021: Here’s how to check score