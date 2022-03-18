New Delhi: The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 from the academic year 2022-23. Gujarat’s Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement in the legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocations for the education department.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to 'Kacha Badam' in School Uniform, Her Cuteness Wins The Internet | Watch

The decision to introduce the values and principles enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum was in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Centre, which advocates the introduction of modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India's rich and diverse culture, the minister said, news agency PTI reported.

"Shrimad Bhagavad Gita's values, principals and importance are accepted by people of all religions. In Class 6, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be introduced in such a way that students will develop an interest in it," Vaghani said.

Vaghani said people from all faiths have accepted the moral values and principles outlined in the ancient Hindu scripture. “Hence, we have decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of ‘Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language,” Vaghani said.

Schools will also organise activities based on the scripture such as prayers, shloka recitation, comprehension, drama, quiz, painting and elocution competitions, he said. Study material such as books and audio-video CDs will be provided to schools by the government, the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)