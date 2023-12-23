Home

Gujarat Govt Introduces 'Bhagavad Gita' Textbook to School Curriculum; to be Incorporated for Classes 6 to 8.

Gujarat govt introduces 'Bhagavad Gita' textbook to school curriculum.(Photo Credit : IANS)

Ahmedabad: To cultivate a deeper bond between students and India’s rich cultural heritage, the Gujarat government has launched a supplementary textbook on the ‘Bhagavad Gita‘. Commencing from the upcoming academic year, this textbook will be integrated into the curriculum for students in Classes 6 to 8. Earlier on Friday, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Education, Praful Pansheriya, said that this decision aligns with the principles of the National Education Policy introduced by the Union government three years ago.

The State Education Department has decided to include the spiritual principles and values from the ‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita’ as a supplementary textbook within the curriculum of classes 6 to 8, Pansheriya added on his social media post. “On the occasion of Gita Jayanti, Education Department of Gujarat Government released a supplementary textbook of “Shrimad Bhagavad Gita” with Sanskrit verses, Gujarati translation, illustrations. The aim is to strengthen the values ​​of life and principles of karma in children by including this book in the study sequence, which teaches the lessons of life values,’ reads Pansheriya’s post on X(formally Twitter).

First part intended for classes 6 to 8

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for this decision, the Gujarat Education Minister emphasised that this academic move would instill pride in students and foster a deeper connection to India’s diverse culture and ancient knowledge traditions, as conveyed through the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Furthermore, he also highlighted that the supplementary textbook, based on the revered scripture, would instill moral values among students. He mentioned that this textbook, the first part intended for classes 6 to 8, would soon be distributed to schools nationwide. Two additional parts for students of classes 9 to 12 are also in the works. Pansheriya said, “This decision, taken under the ‘National Education Policy 2020’ under the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, will play an important role in improving values among students.”

As per news agency IANS report, in March 2022, the Gujarat government announced in the state Assembly that the Bhagavad Gita would become a part of the school syllabus for classes 6 to 12 throughout the state. This decision aimed to align with the NEP 2020, which emphasises introducing both modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems to help students develop a sense of pride.

(With Inputs From IANS)

(With Inputs From IANS)