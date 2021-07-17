New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Board HSC result 2021 for the science stream on Friday at 8 AM. The result link has also been activated now at the official website gseb.org. However, this year, only schools are allowed to download the Gujarat Board HSC result 2021. As expected, the pass percentage this year was highest as 76.29% of students who registered for the exam passed it. This year as well, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 100% while the pass percentage for boys is 70.94%.

Notably, the board has prepared the result on the basis of evaluation criteria formed by a committee of 11 educationists. Following the committee’s recommendations, the GSHSEB had decided to evaluate students on the basis of their results of Class 10, 11, and 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively. As per the evaluation criteria, the highest weightage of 50 marks was given to Class 10 board results and 25 each to internal unit tests of Class 11 and 12.

Steps to check GSEB HSC result 2021

Log on to the official website, gseb.org

Tap on the link which says ‘Science stream’

Enter school index number and password.

Click on the ‘Login’ button.

GSEB 12th result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to check results on phone