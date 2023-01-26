Home

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended; Exam on April 3

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET examination will be held on April 3, 2023.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Application Form at gujcet.gseb.org: Aspiring candidates, your attention, please! Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the registration date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) till January 31, 2023, with late fees. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 25. “Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting GUJCET 2023 Application Form is Extended till 31/01/2023 with Late Fee,” reads the statement on the website.

Gujarat GUJCET Examination Date

The GUJCET examination will be held on April 3, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held in a single shift. The exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at various exam centres across the state.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Exmaiantion Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) Online Registration ends January 31, 2023 GUJCET exam date 2023 April 03, 2023

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: Step By Step Guide to Fill GUJCET Application Form?

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at gujcet.gseb.org.

For new users, click on the link that reads, “Click Here For New Candidate Registration.”

Enter the required registration details such as name, gender, email id, and other details.

After entering the required details, click on the ‘Register’ option.

After registration, log in again using the system-generated ID and password to fill up the form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite application fee for the application form. Click on submit and download the page.

Save, Download and take a printout of the GUJCET 2023 application form.

GUJCET Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs.350 as an application fee. The fee can also be paid through the SBIePay systemusing Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the ONLINE SBIePay SBI Branch Payment Option in any SBI Branch of the Country. GUJCET is a state-level examination typically for science students seeking admission to colleges for degree engineering, pharmacy, and diploma courses. For more details, check the official website.