Gujarat High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1778 Posts at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023: High Court of Gujarat is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant for the Subordinate Courts in the State of Gujarat. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. A total of 1778 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will conclude on May 19. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Starting Date for Submission of On-line Application 28 / 04 / 2023 (12:00 Hours)

Closing Date for submission of On-line Application 19 / 05 / 2023 (23:59 Hours)

Gujarat High Court Assistant Vacancy

Assistant: 1778

Gujarat High Court Assistant Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Bachelor’s Degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational Institution recognized as such or declared as deemed University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government. Typing Speed of 5000 Key depression on computer in English and/or Gujarati. Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential as per Government Resolution No.CRR-10-2007-120320-G.5 dtd.13/08/2008. Sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati and Hindi

Gujarat High Court Assistant Selection Process

The High Court reserves the right to adopt appropriate method of shortlisting the Candidates at any stage. The Select List & Centralized Wait List will be prepared on the basis of Aggregate Marks obtained by the Candidates in Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type) and Practical / Skill (Typing) Test. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

Gujarat High Court Assistant Job Notification – PDF

The High Court of Gujarat invites ‘On-line Application’, from the eligible candidates, for filling up a Total 1778 vacancies, on the establishment of the Subordinate Courts in the State of Gujarat, by (Direct Recruitment) way of Competitive Examinations to the Post of Assistant in the Pay Matrix of ₹19,900- 63,200/-.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.