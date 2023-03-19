Home

Education

Gujarat HC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Apply For 193 Posts at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Details Here

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: The High Court of Gujarat has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Civil Judges. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Court at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 14, 2023. A total of 193 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The High Court reserves its right to alter the number of vacancies notified. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Starting date for submission of Online Application: 15/03/2023 (12.00 noon)

Closing date for submission of Online Application: 14/04/2023 (23:59 Hrs.)

Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test): 07/05/2023 (Sunday)

Main Written Examination: 02/07/2023 (Sunday)

Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): October­November­2023

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Vacancy

Civil Judge: 193 posts

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

A prospective Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India & ­ – Will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test. [See instructions at Item No.5(I)(iv)] Provided that, those candidates who have cleared their secondary as well as higher secondary examination with subject of Gujarati (Higher Level at both stages), shall not be required to pass aforementioned examination.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Selection Criteria

Selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Written Examination & Viva­voce Test.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Pay Scale

Pay­Scale of Rs. 77,840/­ – 1,36,520/­ as admissible under the Rules

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay Examination Fees of Rs.1000/­ plus Bank Charges whereas Rs.500/­ plus Bank Charges are required to be paid by the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Differently Abled Candidates with Locomotor Disability of not less than 40% and ExServicemen Categories via “Print Application / Pay Fee” Button

through SBI e­Pay, provided on the webpage of HC­OJAS Portal – https://hc­ojas.guj arat.gov.in.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Job: How to Apply Online?

All eligible Candidates should apply ‘Online’, through the link provided on High Court Websites gujarathighcourt.nic.in and https://hcojas.gujarat.gov.in, in the prescribed format. The Candidates shall fill up the required data in the ‘Online’ Application in accordance with the ‘Instructions’. Applications which are not in accordance with the ‘Instructions’, shall be summarily rejected.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.