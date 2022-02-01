Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Gujarat High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website, www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. According to the reports, the online application for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 will begin from February 03, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 219 vacant posts will be filled. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 10157 Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in | Details Inside

The online application begins: February 3, 2022

The last date to apply: March 2, 2022

Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test): May 15, 2022.

Main Written Examination: July 17, 2022

Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): October 9, 2022.

Civil Judge: 219 posts

Education Qualification: Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India & Will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test; must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and/or Criminal Jurisdiction.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to the General category must pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Physically DisabledPersons (PH) and Ex­Servicemen Categories must pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates must apply online through the official website of High Court, www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and https://hcojas.gujarat.gov.in before March 2, 2022. For more details on the Gujarat High Court application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here