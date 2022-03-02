Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Gujarat High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Civil Judge. However, the last date to apply for the posts is today, March 2, 2022. Those interested can apply for the posts through the official website of www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 219 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, age limit and other details.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 583 Posts at jssc.nic.in| Deets Inside

Important Dates Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2430 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details

The online application process began: February 03, 2022

The online application will end on: March 02, 2022

Preliminary exams: May 15, 2022

Mains Written Exam: July 17, 2022

Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): October 9, 2022

Vacancy Details

Civil Judge: 219 posts Also Read - Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Junior Coaches Posts at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in

Number of vacancies reserved for each category

General: 112

Scheduled Castes: 15

Scheduled Tribes: 33

Socially & Educationally Backward Classes: 59

Physically disabled: 09

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A prospective Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India and will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test. For more details on the Gujarat High Court application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 1000+ Bank charges as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH), and Ex ­Servicemen Categories are required to pay Rs 500 + Bank charges as an application fee.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates must apply online through the official website of High Court, www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in and https://hcojas.gujarat.gov.in before March 2, 2022.