GSEB HSC result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has finally announced the Class 12, or HSC Science result on Saturday. Students can check Gujarat Board HSC result 2021 online at gseb.org and gsebservice.com. The board, this year, will provide GSEB Class 12 results through respective schools. They (Schools) can use their index numbers and passwords to access the final marks of the students. Owing to the pandemic, the Gujarat Board had canceled the class 12 examinations.

The GSHSEB had formed its own evaluation policy framed by a committee of 11 educationists. Following the committee’s recommendations, the GSHSEB had decided to evaluate students on the basis of their results of Class 10, 11 and 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively. As per the evaluation criteria, highest weightage of 50 marks will be given to Class 10 board results and 25 each to internal unit tests of Class 11 and 12.

Gujarat HSC Result 2021 Science Stream: Follow LIVE Updates Here

08:17 AM: With 76.29% of students passing the exam, the pass percentage, this year, is said to be highest in the past 3 three years.

08:15 AM:The Gujarat Board has finally announced class 12 or HSC results 2021.

08:10 AM: Students can follow these steps to check their Gujarat HSC Result 2021 Science Stream

Steps to check GSEB HSC result 2021

Log on to the official website, gseb.org

Tap on the link which says ‘Science stream’

Enter school index number and password.

Click on the ‘Login’ button.

GSEB 12th result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

08:08 AM: How to check result on phone

Type a message in the following format: GJ12S<space>Seat_Number

Now send this SMS to 58888111.

You result will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

08:07 AM: Students need minimum 33% marks in each subject to pass in Gujarat board HSC exam.

07:53 AM: HSC Science May 2021 Result will be declared on 17 July after 8 AM on the result website. Students can get the result from school only, the board said.

07:37 AM: Credentials needed to check GSEB HSC result 2021- Index number of school, password and student’s seat number

07:25 AM: Students can also check their scores by name and seat number on third-party websites such as indiaresults.com.

07:14 AM: This year, nerly 5.43 lakh students of the general stream and 1.4 lakh candidates of science stream appeared for the Class 12 board examinations.

07:08 AM: Last year, the Gujarat board had declared the class 12 result for science stream on May 17, 2020, Commerce and Arts for June 15.