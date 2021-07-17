GSEB HSC result 2021: All eyes are set on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) as it will announce Class 12, or HSC Science result, at 8 am today. Once declared, students can check Gujarat Board HSC result 2021 online at gseb.org and gsebservice.com. The board, this year, will provide GSEB Class 12 results through respective schools. They (Schools) can their index numbers and passwords to access the final marks of the students. Owing to the pandemic, the Gujarat Board had cancelled the class 12 examinations.

The GSHSEB had formed its own evaluation policy framed by a committee of 11 educationists. Following the committee’s recommendations, the GSHSEB had decided to evaluate students on the basis of their results of Class 10, 11 and 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively. As per the evaluation criteria, highest weightage of 50 marks will be given to Class 10 board results and 25 each to internal unit tests of Class 11 and 12.

