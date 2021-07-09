School Reopening News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said it is planning to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. It also added that the students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. However, physical attendance will not be made mandatory, it said.Also Read - Maharashtra Unlock: Govt Asks Police To Strictly Implement Covid Guidelines In Tourist Places; Markets Witness High Footfall | Pics Here

As per the guidelines, the schools and colleges will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow the standard operating principles including mandatory masks, social distancing, sanitization among others.

The state government on Thursday lifted the night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas and allowed coaching centres for the students of class 9 onwards to resume classes.

From July 10 to 20, the night curfew will be in force in only eight major cities — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

The decision to lift curfew in 10 other cities was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after reviewing the coronavirus situation, said an official release.

There will be no curfew at night in Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Gandhidham.

All commercial establishments, including shops and beauty parlors, can remain open till 9:00 pm in the eight cities where night curfew will continue. Restaurants too can remain open till 9:00 pm and home delivery is allowed till midnight in these areas.

Coaching classes for students of class 9 to post-graduate courses as well as those for competitive exams can be held with 50 per cent attendance.

Gujarat on Thursday recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases that raised its tally of infections to 8,24,091, an official from that state health department said. With no fresh casualties in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day, the state’s toll stood at 10,072, while 534 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,12,522.