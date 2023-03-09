Home

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2023: Apply For CVO Posts at gujaratmetrorail.com. Details Here

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Corporation at gujaratmetrorail.com.

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2023: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Chief Vigilance Officer. Appointments will be only on “Deputation” basis on standard terms & conditions of the Organization. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Corporation at gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to submit the application form is April 29, 2023. Only one vacant post will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check the details below.

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2023: Check Details Here

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Recruitment Check Important Details here Name of the Post Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Total no. of Post 1 Type of Employment On Deputation for a period of 3 (Three) years extendable upto 5 years Eligibility/Experience Officer should be in Group-A services drawing their pay in the scale of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) in their cadres (Functional/Non – Functional).

ii. The officers having experience of working in technical disciplines of Group A engineering disciplines of Railways will be preferred.iii. The Bench Mark for selection would be at least “8.0” in APAR Grading of last 5 years and the integrity should be beyond doubt. (Wherever number grading is not available “Very Good” will be acceptable) Maximum Age Limit (as on 1

st April 2023) 56 years Scale of Pay for deputation post. As per deputation terms and conditions

Other Entitlements as per governing policies of GMRC. Closing Date April 30, 2023

GMRC Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Selection Process

Candidates after selection are likely to be posted at Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar/ Surat or any other projects of GMRC, anywhere in Gujarat. The % of HRA may vary according to the place of posting as per Government guidelines. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared below.

GMRC Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

GMRC CVO Application Form PDF – Direct Link

How to Apply For GMRC Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Jobs?

The candidate should submit the application through proper channel as per the enclosed application form requesting their parent organization to forward their application along with NOC, D&AR and Vigilance clearance and APARs ratings for the preceding 5 years with relevant documents/certificates in support of qualification and experience. The applications must reach through post/courier to following address:

Director (Finance)

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Block – 1, First Floor, Karmayogi Bhavan,

Sector – 10 A, Gandhinagar – 382010

super-scribing the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CHIEF VIGILANCE OFFICER” The last date of receipt of signed application along with supporting documents is 5:00 PM on 29.04.2023. The advance copy of applications along with supporting documents may be sent at email id career@gujaratmetrorail.com, however, sending hard copy of the application is mandatory.

