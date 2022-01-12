Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has published a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts including that of Manager, General Manager, Sr Dy DM, DGM, JGM, Assistant Manager, and Engineer in Civil, Systems, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, gujaratmetrorail.com. The online application form begins today. For more details about Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Technician Apprentice, Other Posts on ecil.co.in | Check Eligibility Here

Online Application begins from: January 12, 2022.

Last date to submit the application: February 11, 2022.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Sr. Dy. General Manager(Civil) on Contract/Deputation Basis: 4 Posts

Dy. General Manager (Civil) on Contract/Deputation Basis: 4 Posts

Manager (Civil) on Contract Basis: 17 Posts

Asst. Manager (Civil) on Contract Basis: 6 Posts

General Manager (Rolling Stock) on Contract/Deputation /Post Superannuation Basis: 2 Posts

General Manager (Traction): 2 Posts

General Manager (Signalling): 2 Posts

General Manager (Electrical): 1 Post

Addl. GM E&M: 1 Post

JGM (Sig. & PSD): 2 Posts

JGM (Traction): 1 Post

JGM (Telecom & AFC): 1 Post

JGM (Rolling Stock): 1 Post

Sr. DGM (E&M): 1 Post

Sr. DGM (Signalling & PSD): 1 Post

Sr. DGM (Telecom & AFC): 1 Post

Sr. DGM (Traction): 1 Post

DGM (Signalling & PSD): 3 Posts

DGM (Telecom & AFC): 2 Posts

DGM (E&M): 2 Posts

DGM (Traction): 3 Posts

DGM (UndergroundE&M): 3 Posts

DGM (Rolling Stock): 1 Post

DGM (Lift & Escalator): 1 Post

DGM (Depot): 1 Post

Manager (Signalling & PSD): 3 Posts

Manager (Telecom & AFC): 4 Posts

Manager (Lift & Escalator): 2 Posts

Manager (E&M): 2 Posts

Manager (Traction): 2 Posts

Manager (Underground-E&M): 2 Posts

Manager (Rolling Stock): 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Telecom/AFC): 3 Posts

Asst. Manager (Signalling & PSD): 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Traction): 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Lift & Escalator): 1 Post

Asst. Manager (E&M): 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Underground-E&M): 1 Post

Engineer (Sr. Grade) (Telecom/AFC): 4 Posts

Education Qualification

Manager (Underground-E&M): Candidate must be a B.E /B.Tech (Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Manager (Rolling Stock): Candidate must be a B.E /B.Tech (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Electronics/Instrumentation or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Asst. Manager (Signalling & PSD): B.E. /B. Tech in Electronics or Electronics & Communication/Applied Electronics / Industrial Electronics / Power/Electronics/Instrumentation discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply online on the official website through /www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ by clicking on “APPLY ONLINE” on or before February 11, 2022. For more details on the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Here’s the direct link to the Official Notification

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Here’s the direct link to apply online