Gujarat Police Sub Inspector Merit List: There is good news regarding the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the Gujarat Police Department. The department has declared the final merit list for the recruitment of 1382 Police Sub Inspector posts. IPS Vikas Sahay gave this information via a tweet. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check the merit list by visiting the official website of the department.

The names of 1382 candidates are there in the final merit list of Police Sub Inspector from the Government of Gujarat. Out of this, there are 180 such people whose certificate has not been checked yet. In such a situation, appointment letters will also be given to these people later. Appointment letters will be given to the remaining 1200 plus candidates on October 29.

It is worth noting that the date of elections in Gujarat is near now and unemployment remains a major election issue in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also announced to provide employment to 10 lakh people.