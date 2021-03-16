Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Gujarat Police has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for Gujarat Police SI Recruitment through online mode on official website .i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 16 March 2021. The candidates must note that the last date to register for the posts is 31 March 2021. Also Read - Officer detects evasion cases worth Rs 962 cr, gets Prez award
According to the notification, a total of 1382 vacancies are available of which under Gujarat Police for Male and Female candidates.
Important Date
Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 16 March 2021
Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 31 March 2021
Gujarat Police Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1382
Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Male): 202 Posts
Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Women): 98 Posts
Armed Police Sub Inspector (Male): 72 Posts
Intelligence Officer (Male): 18 Posts
Intelligence Officer (Women): 09 Posts
Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Male): 659 Posts
Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Women): 324 Posts
For the convenience of the candidates, we have given all the important details below:
Educational Qualification and Experience:
The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or a degree from a legally established recognized institution or a degree from a deemed university under section 3 of the Uni. Grand Commission Act-1955 or a degree declared by the government.
Age Limit:
21 to 35 Years (Reservation as per govt. rules)
Physical Standards:
Male UR
Height – 164 cm
Weight – 50 kg
Chest Without bloating – 79 cm
Chest Inflated – 84 cm
Male (Reserved)
Height – 162 cm
Weight – 50 kg
Chest Without bloating – 79 cm
Chest Inflated – 84 cm
Female (UR)
Height – 158 cm
Weight – 40kg
Female (reserved)
Height – 156 cm
Weight – 40kg