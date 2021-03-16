Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Gujarat Police has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for Gujarat Police SI Recruitment through online mode on official website .i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 16 March 2021. The candidates must note that the last date to register for the posts is 31 March 2021. Also Read - Officer detects evasion cases worth Rs 962 cr, gets Prez award

According to the notification, a total of 1382 vacancies are available of which under Gujarat Police for Male and Female candidates.

Important Date

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 16 March 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 31 March 2021

Gujarat Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1382

Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Male): 202 Posts

Unarmed Police Sub Inspector (Women): 98 Posts

Armed Police Sub Inspector (Male): 72 Posts

Intelligence Officer (Male): 18 Posts

Intelligence Officer (Women): 09 Posts

Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Male): 659 Posts

Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector (Women): 324 Posts

For the convenience of the candidates, we have given all the important details below:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or a degree from a legally established recognized institution or a degree from a deemed university under section 3 of the Uni. Grand Commission Act-1955 or a degree declared by the government.

Age Limit:

21 to 35 Years (Reservation as per govt. rules)

Physical Standards:

Male UR

Height – 164 cm

Weight – 50 kg

Chest Without bloating – 79 cm

Chest Inflated – 84 cm

Male (Reserved)

Height – 162 cm

Weight – 50 kg

Chest Without bloating – 79 cm

Chest Inflated – 84 cm

Female (UR)

Height – 158 cm

Weight – 40kg

Female (reserved)

Height – 156 cm

Weight – 40kg