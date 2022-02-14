New Delhi: Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government has decided to reopen Anganwadi centres, pre-schools, and kindergartens from Thursday, February 17. The decision to resume offline classes was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the state. Recently, the state government had allowed the reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 9 as COVID cases witnessed a significant drop.Also Read - 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blast Case: 49 Convicted, 28 Acquitted

For the unversed, all the educational institutions in the state were asked to switch to online classes after March 2020 as the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in Gujarat. As the situation improved over time, the state government allowed schools and colleges to resume offline classes but pre-schools and anganwadis (rural child care centers) remained shut considering the safety of toddlers.

"The chief minister has given a go-ahead to reopen pre-schools, kindergartens, and anganwadis in Gujarat from February 17. They remained shut for almost two years. "From February 17, anganwadis and pre-schools can start imparting education at their premises by following the SOPs issued earlier. Officials handling anganwadi operations and owners of pre-school classes need to make necessary arrangements to restart the education," Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said, adding that the consent of parents is needed for sending their wards to pre-schools, kindergartens, and anganwadis.

Furthermore, Vaghani asserted that toddlers suffered a significant loss of education due to the closure of pre-schools in the last two years. “The state government is preparing an action plan to overcome this issue of learning loss in children as they will take admission in standard 1 without getting any pre-school education,” he added.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,274 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, raising its tally to 12,15,290 and the toll to 10,808.

(With agency inputs)