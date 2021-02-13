Gujarat Schools Reopening News: Keeping in mind the declining cases of coronavirus, the Gujarat government on Saturday announced reopening of schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 from February 18. Issuing an order, the state government said that the attendance will not be compulsory for students, though, and online classes will continue. Also Read - Anupamaa Shooting Halts After Rupali Ganguly’s On-Screen Son Paras Kalnawat Tests Positive For COVID-19

In the order, the state government made it clear that the physical classes for the students across schools of all boards will resume with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms and guidelines. The move to reopen schools in the sate was taken keeping in mind long-term interest of students as coronavirus cases in the state have declined.

However, the schools in containment zones will remain closed and masks will be mandatory for students, teachers and other staff.

Classes 10 to 12 and final-year classes of undergraduate and postgraduate courses resumed from January 11, followed by Classes 9 and 11 on February 1 and first-year college classes from February 8.

District education officers and primary education officers shall ensure that schools comply with the standard operating procedure to avoid coronavius infections.

The state government further added that the attendance at schools will be voluntary, and parents’ consent will be necessary for students who wish to attend.

According to the state government, the number of students in Classes 9 to 12 has gradually increased from 40 per cent to 70 per cent after resumption. Gujarat has recorded 2,64,718 COVID-19 cases and 4,400 deaths so far.