New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat University has released the schedule for the semester exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The examinations for various courses will commence from December 29 and conclude on January 7, 2021. According to the official notifications, the exams would be held for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, MA, M.Com, LLB, MSW among others. Also Read - Modi's Poll Affidavit Lists Rs 2.5 Crore Worth Assets, MA Degree From Gujarat University

Earlier, the semester exams were scheduled to begin from December 8, however, the varsity deferred the exams due to increasing COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Gujarat University Declares LLB Result 2018, Check at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Check the complete schedule here: Also Read - Gujarat govt puts off Dec 23 forest guard examination

The examinations would be conducted in pen and paper mode. Meanwhile, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the varsity has directed all colleges to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.