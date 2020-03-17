GUJCET 2020 Admit Cards: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has published admit cards for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website gujcet.gsb.org. Also Read - GSEB GUJCET 2020 Registration Begins on Official Website gujcet.gseb.org | Know Here How to Apply

The exam is scheduled to take place on March 31 from 10 AM to 4 PM. A total of 1,25,781 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 49,888 have registered for the medical stream, 75,519 for the non-medical stream. The remaining 374, meanwhile, have registered for both the streams.

Steps to download GUJCET 2020 admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website gujcet.gsb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket’

Step 3: In the new window that opens select registered mobile number/registered email id, date of birth/GUJCET Application Form number

Step 4: Enter the captcha and then click on ‘Search Hall Ticket’

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen next

Step 6: Download the admit card and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, click here to access the login page directly.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts the GUJCET, which is a state-level entrance exam. It is for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.