GUJCET 2021 Registration: The Gujarat Education Department has begun the application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, from today (Wednesday, June 23). Students interested can apply online by visiting the official website for GUJCET registration – gujcet.gseb.org. Applications will be taken only through the online mode.

Last date to apply for GUJCET 2021 is June 30. The exam will be conducted in offline mode, likely in the month of August, according to an Indian Express report. However, the education department has not announced the exam date yet.

GUJCET 2021 Registration DIRECT LINK

GUJCET is a state-level examination typically for science students seeking admission to colleges for degree engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses. GUJCET 2021 admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of August.

GUJCET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link for new registration

Step 3: Enter your credentials, submit and login with the same

Step 4: Fill up the application form and pay the examination fee of Rs 300

Step 5: Double-check the details, upload the required documents (if any) and submit.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Applicants have to pay the GUJCET registration fee through Online Mode – SBIePay System (Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking) OR SBI Branch Payment through any branch of SBI by opting for the SBIePay Option.

The GUJCET 2021 admissions will be based on 40 per cent weightage of the entrance test and 60 per cent weightage of Class 12 marks. The result of GUJCET 2021 and a subsequent merit list is expected to be declared in September 2021. Those selected will be called for the counselling process for admission.