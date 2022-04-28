GUJCET 2022 Answer Key Released: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) on Thursday released the GUJCET 2022 Answer Keys for all the subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. As the GUJCET 2022 Answer Key is released, the candidates can check it on the official website gsebeservice.com.Also Read - GUJCET Admit Card 2022 Released: Gujarat CET on April 18. Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

The students, who had appeared for the GUJCET 2022 on April 18, now can check the GUJCET 2022 Answer Key and calculate their probable score. In the notification, the Gujarat Board has allowed the candidates to raise objections by April 30 (4 PM).

To download the GUJCET 2022 Answer Key, the candidates will not have to use any login credentials. Moreover, the GUJCET 2022 Answer Key has been released in pdf format along with a response sheet. So the candidates can match their responses with the answers given in the GUJCET answer key 2022.

Raise Objections in GUJCET 2022 Answer Key

According to the guidelines to raise objections, the board said that each objection will need a separate form and have to be supported by documents. To raise objections, the fee per challenge is Rs 500. Candidates can email with the grievance to gujcetkey2022@gmail.com.

To raise any objection, the candidates will have to download the form and enter the question number along with the correct answer. Moreover, they also need to send the correction form via email and also attach their account number, bank name, IFSC code, and branch name in the mail.

The Gujarat Board will release the final GUJCET answer key 2022 after considering the objections raised by the students. After that the candidates will not be allowed to raise objections against the final GUJCET answer key.

Here’s How to Download GUJCET Answer Key 2022