GUJCET 2022 Registration: Aspiring candidates, your attention please!! The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB) has started the registration process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test, (GUJCET) 2022, today. Candidates who are interested and eligible should visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org, and register for the same. As per information, the registration process will end on February 5, 2022.

GUJCET 2022: Important Dates

Online Registrations starts January 25, 2022 (Today) Online Registration ends February 5, 2022 GUJCET exam date 2022 To be announced later

Step by step guide to complete the GUJCET 2022 Registration Process

Go to the official website of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test on gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET Registration portal will open on the screen.

Registration portal will open on the screen. Now click on the GUJCET Registration option.

option. Enter the required details such as name, gender, email id, and other details.

After entering the required details, click on the ‘Register’ option.

After registration, log in again to fill the form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite application fee for the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the GUJCET 2022 application form.

Here’s the Direct Link to Apply For GUJCET 2022

Candidates are required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. GUJCET is a state-level examination typically for science students seeking admission to colleges for degree engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses. In case of any query, candidates can contact the authorities by dialing the helpdesk number 18002335500.