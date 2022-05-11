GUJCET 2022 Answer Key Released: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB) on Wednesday released the GUJCET 2022 Final Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam can download the answer key through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. The Board has conducted the GUJCET examination on April 18, 2022. The exam were held in an offline mode.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 67 Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the GUJCET answer key.

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to download

Go to the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the “ Board website ” option.

” option. A new page will open.

Click on the link that reads, “ GUJCET-2022 Final Answer Key .”

.” A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to check the answer key.

Save, Download the GUJCET 2022 Final Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the answer key.

When Will GUJCET 2022 Result be Declared?

It is to be noted the GUJCET 2022 Result will be declared on May 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The Board has released the GUJCET 2022 Prelims Answer key on April 28, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key, if any, till April 30, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.