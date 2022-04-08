GUJCET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Friday released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 admit card. The candidates who have registered for the exam online can now download the GUJCET 2022 admit card from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2022 exam this year will be conducted on April 18.Also Read - GUJCET 2022: Application Process Begins at gujcet.gseb.org | Here’s How to Register

The candidates will have to download the admit card of GUJCET 2022 by entering their registered mobile number/email Id and date of birth/application number. The students should take note that GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

The students must note that the GUJCET admit card 2022 will have the mention of candidate's personal details, photograph, signature, exam date and time, exam day guidelines and other details.

However, they must check all the details on the admit card of GUJCET 2022 clearly. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, they must contact the exam authority for corrections.

How to download the GUJCET admit card 2022

Step 1: Visit the GUJCET 2022 official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to admit card.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given fields.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the GUJCET admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the GUJCET 2022 admit card for future reference.

Those who are appearing for the exam must carry their GUJCET 2022 admit card along with one valid government ID proof at the examination centre. The candidates who are facing issues while downloading GUJCET 2022 Admit Card must reach out to the exam authorities at 8401292014 and 8485992014.