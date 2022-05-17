GUJCET 2022 OMR Sheet: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the response sheet for Gujarat Common Entrance Test(GUJCET) 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the GUJCET exam can download their GUJCET OMR response sheet through the official website — gujcet.gseb.org. Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification to Be Out Today at ssc.nic.in| Details Inside

To access the OMR response sheet, candidates are required to register at the portal by providing details such as seat numbers as mentioned in the GUJCET hall ticket 2022, mobile number, and password.

GUJCET 2022 OMR Response Sheet: Step by Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

Now register at the portal by providing details such as seat numbers, mobile numbers, and password.

Pay the online application fee.

Preview all the details and submit the registration form.

Your GUJCET 2022 OMR Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download the OMR Sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

GSEB declared GUJCET 2022 result on May 12. The Board conducted the GUJCET exam on April 18. It is to be noted that the last date to complete the registration to obtain OMR sheets is May 23, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.