Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Exam on April 3; Know How to Access Hall Ticket at gujcet.gseb.org

Gujarat GUJCET Hall Ticket 2023: Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the board's website at gujcet.gseb.org and gujcet.gsebht.in, gsebht.in or gseb.org.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Admit out released. Check link here.

Gujarat GUJCET Hall Ticket 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Government of Gujarat has released the admit card for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023, today, March 23, 2023. All those students who have filled up the GUJCET 2023 Application form can download their admit card by visiting the board’s website at gujcet.gseb.org and gujcet.gsebht.in, gsebht.in or gseb.org. This year, GSEB will conduct the GUJCET examination on April 3, 2023. The exam is slated to be conducted in a single shift. The GSEB GUJCET exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at various exam centres across the state.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps outlined below.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

How to Download Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at gujcet.gseb.org.

Look for the link that reads, “Click here to Download GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket.”

Enter your registered Mobile Number or Email Id, which you have given while filling up GUJCET 2023 form.

Enter the given captcha code and click on the “Search Hall Ticket,” option.

Your GUJCET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the website.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the GUJCET 2023 hall ticket.

GUJCET is a state-level examination typically for science students seeking admission to colleges for degree engineering, pharmacy, and diploma courses. For more details, check the official website.

