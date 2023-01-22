Top Recommended Stories
GUJCET 2023 Registration Extended Till THIS Date, Know How To Apply Here
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has extended the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2023 Registrations. According to the notice, the GSEB has decided to extend the last date to apply to January 25, 2023. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the GUJCET 2023 Exam can submit their applications on the official website – gujcet.gseb.org and gseb.org.
“GUJCET-23 application forms will be extended till 25/01/2023 for filling, saving and submitting,” reads the official statement shared on the GUJCET website.
The steps to apply for the GUJCET 2023 exam has been shared below for candidates to refer to.
GUJCET 2023 – How to apply
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:
- Go to the official website – gujcet.gseb.org
- Click on the new registration link
- Enter your details such as date of birth, name, etc.
- Fill in the application form and upload all documents
- Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the document
- Download and take a printout for future references.
The last date to submit, fill and apply for the GUJCET 2023 Exam is now January 25, 2023. The GUJCET 2023 exam date will be announced later by the Gujarat Board, GSEB.
