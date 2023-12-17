Home

GUJCET 2024 Exam Date: Due to the clash with the CBSE board examination, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB) has revised the examination date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test(GUJCET 2024). Earlier scheduled for April 2, 2024, the Gujarat Common Entrance Test will now be conducted on March 31, 2023. “As CBSE board exam is held on the said date, GUJCET – 2024 exam will be held on Sunday 31/03/2024 instead of 02/04/2024. This should be noted by school principals/guardians, students and all concerned”, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board in an official notification.

