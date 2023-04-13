Home

Gujarat GUJCET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Out at gseb.org; Raise Objections Till April 18

GUJCET Provisional Answer Key 2023: All those students who have appeared for the GUJCET 2023 exam can download their answer key by visiting the board's website at gujcet.gseb.org and gujcet.gsebht.in, gsebht.in or gseb.org.

GUJCET Answer Key 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Government of Gujarat has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023, today, April 13, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the GUJCET 2023 exam can download their answer key by visiting the board’s website at gujcet.gseb.org and , or .

This year, GSEB conducted the GUJCET examination on April 3, 2023. The GSEB GUJCET exam was held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at various exam centres across the state. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till April 18. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the answer key. Follow the steps outlined below.

How to Download Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Answer Key? Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at

Look for the link that reads, “Click here to Download GUJCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your GUJCET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the website.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the GUJCETanswer key 2023. GUJCET is a state-level examination typically for science students seeking admission to colleges for degree engineering, pharmacy, and diploma courses. For more details, check the official website.

GUJCET is a state-level examination typically for science students seeking admission to colleges for degree engineering, pharmacy, and diploma courses. For more details, check the official website.