GUJCET 2022 Result Live Update: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result has been declared today, May 12 at 10 am. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and/or other details on its official website, gseb.org. The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) on May 11 released the GUJCET 2022 final answer key. The entrance test was held on April 18. GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode.

GUJCET Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. On the homepage, click on the GUJCET result link. Enter your roll number/seat number and click on submit. Your GUJCET result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

GUJCET Result 2022: How to download final answer key

Candidates must visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board – gseb.org. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GUJCET 2022 Final Answer Key.’ (Direct link given below) A new page would open with the PDF file of final answers. Scroll through it to view the key. Cross-check the answers and you may also print a copy, if needed.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board will also announce the GSHSEB HSC, Class 12 Science result today. The HSC Science result will be released at 10 am, the candidates can check the HSC Science result on the official website- gseb.org.