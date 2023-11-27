Home

Education

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Quiz: Take This Ultimate Quiz And Test Your Knowledge!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Quiz: Take This Ultimate Quiz And Test Your Knowledge!

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: BEST Wishes, Messages, Greetings And WhatsApp Status For Loved Ones

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The day is marked with great reverence, reflecting on Guru Nanak’s teachings of equality, kindness, and unity. The day typically involves early morning processions known as Nagar Kirtan, where devotees sing hymns and carry the Sikh flag. Gurdwaras, a place of assembly and worship for Sikhs, hold continuous readings of the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book), followed by communal meals called langar, which are open to all, regardless of background, emphasizing the principles of equality and service.

Trending Now

According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469. His birthplace is in present-day Pakistan. This year, the festival is being observed on November 27, 2023(Monday). On this occasion, brings you a Guru Nanak’s special quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti by knowing it better. Can you answer these questions? Try it out!

You may like to read

Where was Guru Nanak Dev Ji born?

a) Lahore, Pakistan

b) Nankana Sahib, Pakistan

c) Amritsar, India

d) Delhi, India

What is the name of the first composition in the Guru Granth Sahib, authored by Guru Nanak?

a) Japji Sahib

b) Anand Sahib

c) Sukhmani Sahib

d) Rehras Sahib

What was Guru Nanak’s father’s name?

a) Mehta Kalu

b) Guru Angad

c) Guru Tegh Bahadur

d) Bhai Lehna

What is the term used for the community kitchen in a Gurdwara?

a) Diwan

b) Darbar

c) Langar

d) Akhand Path

Guru Nanak traveled extensively on foot to spread his teachings. What is this journey called?

a) Udaasi

b) Samadhi

c) Seva

d) Simran

What is the central teaching of Guru Nanak’s philosophy?

a) Seva (Selfless Service)

b) Dasvandh (Giving Ten Percent)

c) Oneness of God

d) Daily Prayer

Which musical instrument did Guru Nanak often use during his hymns?

a) Sitar

b) Rabab

c) Tabla

d) Harmonium

What does the term “Ik Onkar” signify in Sikhism?

a) One God

b) Holy Book

c) Prayer of Thanks

d) Guru’s Wisdom

Which city did Guru Nanak establish as a center of Sikhism?

a) Amritsar

b) Kartarpur

c) Patna

d) Delhi

What is the name of the festival observed to remember the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, often around Guru Nanak Jayanti?

a) Vaisakhi

b) Diwali

c) Bandi Chhor Divas

d) Shaheedi Gurpurab

In which year was Guru Nanak Dev Ji born?

(a) 1469

(b) 1569

(c) 1669

(d) 1769

The sacred scripture of Sikhism is known as

(a) Vedas

(b) Guru Granth Sahib

(c) Bible

(d) Quran

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you with love, compassion, and unity. Exciting Update! Join our WhatsApp Channel for the Latest Education and Colleges News. Tap the link to subscribe and stay in the loop! Click here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.