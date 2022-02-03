HAL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has sought online applications for the posts of PGT, TGT, and PRT posts. Eligible applicants can apply for the same through the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is on or before February 20, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2022: Notification Out For Civil Services, IFS Preliminary Exam on upsc.gov.in

A total of 21 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can go through this article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details.

Important Dates

The Last Date to submit the Application form: February 20, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Kannada (TGT -2 & PRT-3)

Hindi (TGT-1 )

English(TGT- 3 & PRT-1)

Maths (TGT-1 & PRT-1 )

Science (Physics & Chemistry) (TGT-1)

Social Studies (PRT- 1)

Geography (TGT-1 )

Computer Science(PRT-1 )

Physical Education (PRT-1 (Female))

Music (PRT-1 )

Nursery – 3

HAL Recruitment 2022: Eligibilty Criteria

Kannada (TGT -2 & PRT-3) : Graduate in/with Kannada as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed with Kannada as one of the teaching methods.

: Graduate in/with Kannada as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed with Kannada as one of the teaching methods. Hindi (TGT-1) : Graduate in/with Hindi as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with Hindi as one of the teaching methods.

: Graduate in/with Hindi as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with Hindi as one of the teaching methods. English(TGT- 3 & PRT-1): Graduate in/with English as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods.

Graduate in/with English as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods. Maths (TGT-1 & PRT-1): Graduate in/with Maths as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed with Maths as one of the teaching methods.

Candidates can check the detailed notification from the link given below.

How to Apply Online?

Candidates meeting above eligibility criteria can submit their applications only through online portal (http://career.halec.co.in), with a payment of Rs. 250 towards application fee on or before 20 February 2022. Link for online portal is also available at HAL Education Committee website (www.halec.co.in), school websites (www.halnewpublicschool.co.in, www.halgnanajyotischool.co.in) and HAL website (www.halindia.co.in).