New Delhi: Many states have not been able take a decision on school reopening yet as the threat to health still persists due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. While states like Andhra Pradesh have resumed classes partially and with restrictions, many states in the past week took a U-turn on their decision to reopen schools.

The state government may defer its decision to reopen schools by another month or two after studying how the decision of reopening college turns out to be. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister, S. Suresh Kumar said that the state had not yet arrived on any decision to reopen schools.

“We have gathered enough information by carrying out exhaustive meetings with various stakeholders including parents. Some of them have favoured to reopen and some have firmly opposed, Therefore we haven’t taken any official stand on reopening schools yet,” he said.

However, the education department officials were apprehensive about reopening schools anytime soon.

Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had Friday announced that all schools in its jurisdiction will remain closed till the end of this year, i.e, December 31, 2020. However, schools can reopen from November 23 in other parts of Maharashtra, strictly adhering to all safety protocols.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu had earlier taken a U-turn on its decision to reopen schools in the state for classes 9, 10, 11 & 12 in November, saying that “reopening of schools is deferred for now” due to rising Coronavirus cases in the state. “Re-opening of schools is deferred for now. Order for re-opening of schools for classes 9, 10, 11 & 12 from Nov 16 is withdrawn. Final year students & research scholars will be allowed to attend classes & stay in hostels,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had said in a statement.

Gujarat

The state government of Gujarat had announced that the schools and colleges in the state will not reopen from November 23 as it was the earlier plan. Issuing an order, the state government said that the decision was taken after taking the rising cases of coronavirus into consideration.

Haryana

The Haryana government had on Friday announced to close all government and private schools in the state till November 30. “All government and private schools will remain closed in Haryana till November 30 in view of COVID-19 situation,” the state government said in an order.