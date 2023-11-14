Children’s Day Quiz 2023: How Well Do You Know Jawaharlal Nehru? To Find Out, Take Our Special Quiz

Home

Every year, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day or Bal Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India.

Children’s Day Quiz 2023: Every year, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day or Bal Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India. This day holds special significance as it is dedicated to the millions of children in our country, emphasizing their importance in shaping the nation’s future. On this auspicious day, several government and private schools, colleges, and various organizations host special programs and events to honor the memory of Jawaharlal Nehru. On this occasion, brings you a Children’s Day special quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate Children’s Day by knowing it better. Can you answer these questions? Try it out!

Which of the following is a famous book written by Jawaharlal Nehru?

a) My Experiments with Truth

b) Discovery of India

c) Wings of Fire

d) The Diary of a Young Girl

In which year did Jawaharlal Nehru deliver his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech?

a) 1942

b) 1945

c) 1947

d) 1950

Who is celebrated on Children’s Day in India?

a) Mahatma Gandhi

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) Indira Gandhi

d) Sardar Patel

What is Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, celebrated as Children’s Day, commonly known as?

a) Joyful Day

b) Nehru Day

c) Bal Diwas

d) Childhood Celebration

Which flower did Jawaharlal Nehru often adorn his jacket with?

a) Lily

b) Rose

c) Sunflower

d) Orchid

Which educational institutions did Nehru play a key role in establishing in India?

a) Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

b) Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

c) Both a and b

d) None of the above

In which year did the United Nations adopt the Convention on the Rights of the Child?

a) 1989

b) 1975

c) 1995

d) 2000

Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India for how many consecutive terms?

a) One

b) Two

c) Three

d) Four

Jawaharlal Nehru’s affectionate name, “Chacha Nehru,” translates to what in English?

a) Grandfather Nehru

b) Uncle Nehru

c) Father Nehru

d) Brother Nehru

