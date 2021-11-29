HARSAC Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Space Application Centre(HARSAC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Fellow, Senior Project Assistant, Project Assistant, Junior Project Assistant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 13, 2021. Candidates must download the application form from the HARSAC’s official website, www.harsac.org.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 72 Constable Group C Post Today. Direct Link Available HERE

HARSAC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details Also Read - South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 520 Goods Guard Posts on rrcser.co.in

A total of 27 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Associate Professor, And Other Posts By This Date | Check Details

Senior Project Assistant: 01

Project Assistant: 03

Junior Project Assistant: 02

Project Fellow: 09

Junior Project Assistant: 10

Project Assistant:01

Project Assistant:01

HARSAC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Project Assistant: M.Tech. / M.Sc in Remote Sensing/ GIS / Geoinformatics/Geomatics with one year’s experience in GIS-based projects.

M.Tech. / M.Sc in Remote Sensing/ GIS / Geoinformatics/Geomatics with one year’s experience in GIS-based projects. Project Assistant: M.Tech./M.Sc. in Remote Sensing / GIS / Geo informatics / Geomatics.

M.Tech./M.Sc. in Remote Sensing / GIS / Geo informatics / Geomatics. Junior Project Assistant: ITI Diploma in Geo-informatics Assistant (GIA) or ITI Diploma in COPA with GIS experience.

ITI Diploma in Geo-informatics Assistant (GIA) or ITI Diploma in COPA with GIS experience. Project Fellow: 1st class Master’s Degree in Agronomy / Energy Environmental Sciences/ Geography/ Meteorology / Soilswith PG Diploma from a recognized institute / organization in RS /GIS/ Geo spatial technology / Geomaticsetc. OR 1 st Class Master degree in RS /GIS / Geo informatics / Geomatics / Geo spatial technology etc

1st class Master’s Degree in Agronomy / Energy Environmental Sciences/ Geography/ Meteorology / Soilswith PG Diploma from a recognized institute / organization in RS /GIS/ Geo spatial technology / Geomaticsetc. OR 1 st Class Master degree in RS /GIS / Geo informatics / Geomatics / Geo spatial technology etc Junior Project Assistant: One-year diploma course in Geo-Informatics Assistant (GIA)

One-year diploma course in Geo-Informatics Assistant (GIA) Project Assistant : M.Sc./M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Geo-informatics/ Geospatial Technology.

: M.Sc./M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Geo-informatics/ Geospatial Technology. Project Assistant: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) or Information Technology.

HARSAC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Senior Project Assistant: Rs. 30000 per month.

Project Assistant: Rs. 25000 per month.

Junior Project Assistant: Rs. 15000 per month.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, education qualification, and other details, candidates must check the detailed notification issued by the Haryana Space Application Centre. To view the detailed notification: Click Here

HARSAC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The application form duly complete in all respect along with the self-attested photocopies of testimonials/certificates may be submitted in HARSAC, CCSHAU campus, Hisar on or before the last date of receipt of the application form i.e. 13.12.2021 up to 04:30.PM. The application fee of Rs 200 in the form of an Indian Postal Order or Demand Draft drawn in favor of Director, Haryana Space Applications Centre, Hisar may also be attached with each application form.