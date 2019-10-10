HARTRON SETC Results 2019: The Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited has declared the scores of HARTRON State Eligibility Test in Computer Appreciation & Applications (SETC) exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Eligibility Test can check their results on hartron.org.in.

The HARTRON SETC Exam has two parts namely Online Test (Part 1) and Typing Speed Test (Part 2).

Here’s How to Check HARTRON SETC Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation i.e. hartron.org.in.

Step 2: Under the HARTRON SETC option on the homepage, select the results link. Now click on + Mark.

Step 3: The SETC result will appear on a new page in PDF format.

Step 4: Now click on the search button to check your result.

Notably, the exam was conducted on September 20, 2019.