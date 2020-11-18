New Delhi: Days after the schools were reopened in Haryana, nearly 72 students of 12 government schools in Rewari have tested positive for coronavirus. Following the incident, the district administration has decided to close down the schools in the area. Also Read - No Lockdown To Be Imposed in Delhi But Busy Areas Can See Restrictions: Satyender Jain

However, schools with less number of Covid cases have been closed for three to four days while schools with higher numbers are shut for 14 days. Also Read - UP Govt Allows Opening of Higher Education Institutes From November 23 Following UGC Guidelines

As per another report, 11 students and 8 teachers in Jind have also tested positive after schools in the erea were opened recently. Also Read - Can Your Mouthwash Kill COVID-19 Causing Virus? Know The Truth

According to yet another report, 19 out of 33 students tested Covid-19 positive at Kund Government School in the Khol area of Rewari. The school has been closed for three days and sanitized.

Haryana: 72 students of 12 Government schools in Rewari tested positive for #COVID19. "Due to the festive season, there is movement & people are meeting each other so we tested students of 12 schools. We will continue testing students to curb COVID19 spread," says Nodal Officer pic.twitter.com/xPKOtsStVC — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

“Due to the festive season, there is movement and people are meeting each other, so we tested students of 12 schools. We will continue testing students to curb COVID19 spread,” Nodal Officer in Rewari said.

After these incidents came to limelight, the state government has decided to conduct tests across the state. On the other hand, the state’s Health Department is now on high alert to contain the coronavirus spread among school-going students.

The development comes after the schools for classes 9 to 12 in the state were reopened a few days ago after remaining shut for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haryana on Tuesday reported 2,450 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 2,04,477, while 25 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,063.

Of the 25 fatalities, six were from Rohtak, five from Hisar, four from Faridabad, three each from Gurgaon and Panipat and one each from Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad.