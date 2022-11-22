HBSE Extends Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Application Deadline Till Nov 28: Check Exam Free And Other Details

Haryana Board Exam Application Deadline: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) on Tuesday extended the application deadline for the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th exam 2023. As per the notice from the board, the deadline for filling up the online application form for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2023 is extended up to November 28, 2022.

Giving details, Haryana School Education Board chairman Dr VP Yadav and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Krishna said the date for filling the online application form for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) annual examination March-2023 was fixed on November 21, 2022, without late fee, which is now has been extended to November 28, 2022.

With the new dates, the students can now apply for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2023 by paying late fee charges of Rs 300 between November 29 and December 5, 2022.

Moreover, the students applying between December 6 and December 12 will have to pay Rs 1000 as late fee. The students can fill the Haryana Board exam 2023 application form on the Board’s website www.bseh.org.in.

Exam application fee

As per the announcement, for the regular candidates of secondary/pre-middle examination, the examination fee is Rs 700, migration fee is Rs 50 and Rs 100 for the practical subject(s) a total fee of Rs 850 has been fixed.

If the student of Class 10 has to appear in the examination of additional subjects, s/he will have to deposit additional subject fee of Rs 200 in addition to the examination fee.

One-time examination fee

And one-time examination fee of Rs 850 has been fixed for Haryana Board Class 10 private students.

The examination fee for the regular students of Class 12 is Rs 850, migration fee is Rs 100 and for the practical subject(s) the fee is Rs 100, a total fee of Rs 1,050 has been fixed.

If the Class 12 student has to appear in the additional subject examination, he will have to deposit additional subject fee of Rs 200 in addition to the examination fee. And one-time examination fee of Rs 850 has been fixed for Haryana Board senior secondary private students.