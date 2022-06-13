BSEH Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results will not be announced tomorrow. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the results will not be announced on June 14, Tuesday. He further informed that the board try to release the results on June 15. Soon after the formal announcement of the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.Also Read - Haryana Board Result 2022 Date And Time: HBSE Class 10, 12 Results Expected Tomorrow. Deets Inside
Owing to the Covid pandemic, this year, the Haryana board exams class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted offline mode. Also Read - HBSE 12th 10th Results 2022 UPDATE: Haryana Board Likely To Announce BSEH Results By This Date
HBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to Check Results Online?
- Visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in
- Click on Result in the menu bar
- A new page will appear, select ‘HBSE 10th result 2022’
- Add your Roll Number and date of birth
- Click on Submit button
- HBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a print of the HBSE 10th result 2022
HBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to download?
- Visit the official website – bseh.org.in
- Click on Result
- Select ‘HBSE 12th result 2022’
- Fill in your Roll number and date of birth
- Click on Submit
- HBSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Save and Download the HBSE 12th result 2022 for future use
Details Mentioned on the HBSE Result 2022
- Name of the Student
- Registration Number
- District
- Roll Number
- Marks obtained in theory and practical subjects
- Stream of the student
- CGPA
- Result Status
- Subjects in which a student has appeared
- Total Marks obtained
- Category of a student
- Grade obtained
Here are some of the key details:
- The Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 was held from March 30 to April 29, 2022
- This year, around 668,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board’s Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.
- This year, 3,68,000 students have registered for class 10 exams, while 2,90,000 students have registered for class 12 exams.
- The Class 10 and 12 examinations were held at around 1700 test centers across the state.
- The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.