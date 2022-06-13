BSEH Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results will not be announced tomorrow. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the results will not be announced on June 14, Tuesday. He further informed that the board try to release the results on June 15. Soon after the formal announcement of the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.Also Read - Haryana Board Result 2022 Date And Time: HBSE Class 10, 12 Results Expected Tomorrow. Deets Inside

Owing to the Covid pandemic, this year, the Haryana board exams class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted offline mode. Also Read - HBSE 12th 10th Results 2022 UPDATE: Haryana Board Likely To Announce BSEH Results By This Date

HBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to Check Results Online?

Visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in

Click on Result in the menu bar

A new page will appear, select ‘HBSE 10th result 2022’

Add your Roll Number and date of birth

Click on Submit button

HBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print of the HBSE 10th result 2022

HBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to download?

Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

Click on Result

Select ‘HBSE 12th result 2022’

Fill in your Roll number and date of birth

Click on Submit

HBSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Save and Download the HBSE 12th result 2022 for future use

Details Mentioned on the HBSE Result 2022

Name of the Student

Registration Number

District

Roll Number

Marks obtained in theory and practical subjects

Stream of the student

CGPA

Result Status

Subjects in which a student has appeared

Total Marks obtained

Category of a student

Grade obtained

