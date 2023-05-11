Home

Education

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected by May 14 at bseh.org.in: Report

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected by May 14 at bseh.org.in: Report

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, and HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 is expected to be declared on May 14, 2023.

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected in May; What We Know So Far

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is all set to announce the Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, and HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 soon. Media reports suggest that HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 is expected to be declared on May 14, 2023. However, HBSE has not yet confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 results. Over 5 lakh students have appeared for the state examination.

All those students who have appeared for the state board exam can check their HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 on the official website – bseh.org.in. If you want to access the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet, then you must enter his/her roll number and other requested information. To recall our beloved readers, the HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced for all three streams — Arts, Science, And Commerce.

You may like to read

The Haryana board conducted the Class 10th examination from February 27 to March 25. Meanwhile, the Class 12th examination was held between February 27 to March 28, 2023.

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Date – Tentative Dates

The Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, and HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 is expected to be declared on May 14, 2023.

However, the above-mentioned date is tentative. Candidates must track the official website for the exact result date and time.

How to View HBSE Board 10th, 12th result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at . Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12. Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. Your HBSE Board result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Details on HBSE Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2023?

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Roll Number

District

Marks obtained in theory

Marks secured in practical subjects

Stream of the student

CGPA

Result Status

Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams

Total Marks obtained

Category of Student

Grade

HBSE Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 – Highlights

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time Haryana Board Class 10th Result Date May 14(tentative) Haryana Board Class 12th Result Date May 14(tentative) HBSE Official Website bseh.org.in HBSE 10th Exam Date February 27 to March 25 HBSE 12th Exam Date February 27 to March 28

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2022

The overall pass percentage for the previous year was recorded at 88.21% for private schools. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for government schools was 63.54%. Likewise, the overall pass percentage(in 2022) for Class 12 was recorded at 87.08%. Check out this space for the latest updates on board results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.