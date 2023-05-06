Home

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected in May; What We Know So Far

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 on the official website - bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Date: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani is expected to declare the result of Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, and HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 anytime soon. However, an official announcement is awaited for the Haryana Board. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 on the official website – bseh.org.in. To access the Haryana Board mark sheet, students must enter their roll number and other requested information.

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Date – Tentative Dates

Media reports suggest that Haryana Board Result 2023 for both classes 10th and 12th is expected to be announced in the month of May. The Haryana Board Results 2023 will be announced at a press conference, during which officials will also reveal the BSEH toppers and the pass percentage. Although BSEH has not yet officially announced the HBSE Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th results will be released in the third week of May, while Class 12th results will be released in the second week of May.

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time Haryana Board Class 10th Result Date Third Week of May(tentative) Haryana Board Class 12th Result Date Second Week of May(tentative) HBSE Official Website bseh.org.in HBSE 10th Exam Date February 27 to March 25 HBSE 12th Exam Date February 27 to March 28

HBSE Board 10th, 12th result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?

To access the results, a registered student must go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in and enter his/her roll number and other necessary information. Students should be aware that the HBSE 12th results for Science, Arts, and Commerce will be released together.

Go to the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani at – https://bseh.org.in/home.

Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.

Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Your HBSE Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Haryana Board examination was taken by a total of 5,59,738 students this year. There were 2,96,329 students who took the Haryana Board Class 10 exam and 2,63,409 students who took the Class 12th exam. This year, the Haryana board conducted the Class 10th examination from February 27 to March 25 and the Class 12th examination from February 27 to March 28, 2023. For more details, check the official website of the Haryana Board.

