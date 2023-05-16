ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: HBSE Bhiwani Class 10 Results To Be DECLARED at 3PM @bseh.org.in
live

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: HBSE Bhiwani Class 10 Results To Be DECLARED at 3PM @bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Results will b eavailable on the official website - bseh.org.in. Stay tuned to india.com for Haryana BSEH Board Class 10 Result, Marksheet, Toppers, Scorecard Direct Link.

Updated: May 16, 2023 1:28 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: HBSE Bhiwani Class 10 Results To Be DECLARED at 3PM @bseh.org.in
Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: HBSE Bhiwani Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today at bseh.org.in

Live Updates

  • 1:27 PM IST

    HBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th Result Today at 3:30PM

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: HBSE 12th Result topper

    Haryana Board had declared the HBSE 12th Result 2023 on May 15, 2023. Along with the HBSE 12th Result, the Haryana Board Toppers for Class 12 have was also announced.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    HBSE 10th result 2023: How to check BSEH Class 10 result

    -Go to the board website, bseh.org.in.

    -On the home page, find and open the link to check secondary or Class 10 result.

    -Enter the asked information and login.

    -Check your result and download the page.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Haryana Board class 10th result date and time is out!

    Haryana Board class10 result will be released today at 3.30 pm.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) will announce Class 10 Board Exam results today, May 16. As per board Chairperson VP Yadav, the HBSE 10th result 2023 will be declared at 3:30 pm. After the official announcement is made, students can go to the board website, bseh.org.in and check their marks.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories