HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will soon release the admit card for the HBSE Secondary(Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exams 2022. As per reports, the HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam Admit Card is likely to be released tomorrow, July 21, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the BSEH 10th and 12th hall tickets from the official website —bseh.org.in.

According to the date sheet, the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams will be conducted on July 31, 2022. The exams will be held in a single shift. The Haryana Board Class 10 compartment exams will begin from 10:00 AM to 12: 30 PM and the HBSE 12th compartment exam will be held between 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to Download HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Admit Card?

Visit the official website — bseh.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Haryana 10th/12th Compartmental Exam Admit Card.”

Enter all login details and click on submit option.

Your Haryana 10th/12th Compartmental Exam Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Check Important Guidelines