The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the admit card for the one-day special exam as well the compartment exams on January 12. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit cards from the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in. Board chairman Jagbir Singh informed that a total of 26,060 candidates applied to appear for the special exam. Of these, 15,847 candidates will appear for the secondary exam and 10,213 for the senior secondary special exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The special exam will be held on January 19 for both classes 10 and 12 while the compartmental exams will be held from January 16 onwards, the schedule for compartment exams was released earlier.

Special Arrangements:

As per the official notice, the students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask. Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.