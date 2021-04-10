BSEH 10th, 12th Exam Time: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Saturday revised the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams As per the new schedule, timings for Secondary or Class 10 exams, and Senior Secondary or Class 12 exams have been changed as 11:30 AM to 2 PM, instead of it starting from 12:30 PM. “The changes have been made in the Haryana board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timings due to administrative reasons,” BSEH in a statement said. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Petition to #CancelCBSEBoardExam2021 Crosses 1 Lakh Signatures. Will Govt Change Its Mind?

BSEH also released a revised timetable for the compartment, additional and improvement, as well as theory Class 10 and Class 12 academic and open school exams on its website.

.

The Haryana Board Theory exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary classes will begin on 20 April 2021 and continue till May 17. The first paper for Class 10 is Social Science. The BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Open School and Academic exams will take place from April 22 to May 15.

A total of 6,67,234 students are appearing for the exam.

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the BSEH website – bseh.org

Step 2: Click on the BSEH admit card link

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and hit submit

Step 4: Check the admit card thoroughly, download it

Step 5: Take a printout to carry to the exam centre.

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card: Correction

In case there is an error in the admit card, the Haryana Board has provided a correction facility to correct the signature or photograph on submission of Rs 300 as fee. The window for correction is open till April 12. The photograph in the hall ticket must be the same as uploaded during the application process.