Haryana Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the revised date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 examinations. As per the new schedule, the Board will conduct Class 12(Senior Secondary) from March 30, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 10(Secondary) exams will begin from March 31, 2022. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

Eligible students can download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 date sheet from the official website bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exam 2022: HBSE 10th Revised Date Sheet 2022

DateSubject
March 31, 2022Social Science
April 4, 2022English
April 6, 2022Hindi
April 12, 2022Mathematics
April 13, 2022Physical and Health Education/Sanskrit/Urdu/Drawing/Agriculture/Computer Science/Home Science/Music Hindustani/Animal Husbandry/Dance
April 16, 2022Punjabi (for all Haryana), ITES (For Govt Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)
April 18, 2022Science
April 20, 2022.Retail, Security, Automobile, IT and ITES, Physical Education and Sports etc.

Haryana Board Exam 2022: HBSE 12th Revised Date Sheet 2022

DateSubject
March 30, 2022Hindi Core/Elective
April 1, 2022Punjabi
April 2, 2022Physics/Economics
April 5, 2022Mathematics
April 7, 2022Geography
April 8, 2022Home Science
April 11, 2022English Core/Elective
April 12, 2022Military Science/Dance/Psychology
April 13, 2022Agriculture, Philosophy
April 15, 2022Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
April 16, 2022Computer Science (for all of Haryana), ITES (for Govt. Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)
April 19, 2022History, Biology
April 20, 2022Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio-Technology
April 21, 2022Political Science
April 22, 2022Music Hindustani, Business Studies
April 23, 2022Fine Arts
April 25, 2022Sociology, Entrepreneurship
April 26, 2022Retail, Security, Automobile, IT&ITES, Physical Education & Sports etc.
April 27, 2022Physical Education

The students can download the updated HBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 date sheet from the direct link given below.

