Haryana Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the revised date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 examinations. As per the new schedule, the Board will conduct Class 12(Senior Secondary) from March 30, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 10(Secondary) exams will begin from March 31, 2022. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM.
Eligible students can download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 date sheet from the official website — bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board Exam 2022: HBSE 10th Revised Date Sheet 2022
|Date
|Subject
|March 31, 2022
|Social Science
|April 4, 2022
|English
|April 6, 2022
|Hindi
|April 12, 2022
|Mathematics
|April 13, 2022
|Physical and Health Education/Sanskrit/Urdu/Drawing/Agriculture/Computer Science/Home Science/Music Hindustani/Animal Husbandry/Dance
|April 16, 2022
|Punjabi (for all Haryana), ITES (For Govt Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)
|April 18, 2022
|Science
|April 20, 2022.
|Retail, Security, Automobile, IT and ITES, Physical Education and Sports etc.
Haryana Board Exam 2022: HBSE 12th Revised Date Sheet 2022
|Date
|Subject
|March 30, 2022
|Hindi Core/Elective
|April 1, 2022
|Punjabi
|April 2, 2022
|Physics/Economics
|April 5, 2022
|Mathematics
|April 7, 2022
|Geography
|April 8, 2022
|Home Science
|April 11, 2022
|English Core/Elective
|April 12, 2022
|Military Science/Dance/Psychology
|April 13, 2022
|Agriculture, Philosophy
|April 15, 2022
|Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
|April 16, 2022
|Computer Science (for all of Haryana), ITES (for Govt. Model School, Sec 28 Faridabad)
|April 19, 2022
|History, Biology
|April 20, 2022
|Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio-Technology
|April 21, 2022
|Political Science
|April 22, 2022
|Music Hindustani, Business Studies
|April 23, 2022
|Fine Arts
|April 25, 2022
|Sociology, Entrepreneurship
|April 26, 2022
|Retail, Security, Automobile, IT&ITES, Physical Education & Sports etc.
|April 27, 2022
|Physical Education
The students can download the updated HBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 date sheet from the direct link given below.