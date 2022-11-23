Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 Registration Date Extended; Here’s How to Apply

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) extended the registration date for the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2023.

The application deadline for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 has been extended till November 28 (Monday).

Haryana School Education Board chairman Dr VP Yadav and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Krishna said the date for filling the online application form for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) annual examination March-2023 was fixed on November 21, 2022, without late fee, which is now has been extended to November 28, 2022.

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Application Registration

Step 1: Log onto the Haryana Board official website www.bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Select the 10th/12th Registration fee

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials

Step 4: Enter all the details in the registration link

Step 5: Submit the BSEH 10th/12th Application Fee

Step 6: Keep a copy of the application and submit the application form

EXAM APPLICATION FEE

The regular candidates of secondary/pre-middle examination, the examination fee is Rs 700, migration fee is Rs 50 and Rs 100 for the practical subject(s) a total fee of Rs 850 has been fixed.

If the student of Class 10 has to appear in the examination of additional subjects, s/he will have to deposit additional subject fee of Rs 200 in addition to the examination fee.