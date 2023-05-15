Home

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023 LIVE: HBSE To Announce Results By This Date at bseh.org.in | Latest Update

This year, over 5,59,738 students registered for the Haryana Board exams 2023. The examinations were held from February 27 to March 25 for Class 10 and from February 27 to March 28 for Class 12.

Haryana Board Result 2023 BIG Update: HBSE Class 10 Result Likely To Be Announced By This Date

HBSE Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the HBSE class 12 results today. Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani emerged as the overall topper in the three streams. She has secured 498 marks out of 500. The pass percentage of girl students is 87.11 per cent which is much higher than that of boys’ – 76.43 per cent. The pass percentage of students in government schools stands at 80.66 per cent while it is 83.23 per cent in the case of private schools. Now, that the board has announced the class 12, the candidates who have appeared for the HBSE class 10 exams are eagerly waiting for the results.

According to the latest report, the Haryana Board class 10 result 2023 is likely to be out tomorrow. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to Check Score

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website of Haryana Board i.e.bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.

Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

After this, HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

Haryana HBSE Class 10, 12 Results in 2022

The overall pass percentage in 2022 for HBSE was 87.08 percent, and the pass percentage for private schools was 88.21 percent while in government schools was 63.5 percent.

Haryana Class 12 Results Live Updates: Check Revaluation Details

After Haryana Class 12 Results are declared, the students who will not be satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking of their answer booklets in June 2023.

Haryana Class 12 Results Live Updates: Check Revaluation Details

After Haryana Class 12 Results are declared, the students who will not be satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking of their answer booklets in June 2023.