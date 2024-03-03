Home

Haryana Board Class 12th Urdu Question Paper 2024 Leaked in Nuh; FIR Registered

A team of the Board's District Question Paper Flying Squad, Nuh reached the spot and caught the candidate.

Board Exam Paper Leak: The academic world has been thrown into a whirlwind due to the recently uncovered scandal of examination paper leaks. This raises questions on the integrity and authenticity of our educational system, leading many to question the credibility of our examination procedures. The biggest victims of this scandal are, of course, the students. Speaking of paper leak, a student who allegedly leaked the Urdu language question paper in the Haryana class 12 board examination was apprehended, police said on Saturday, PTI reported.

Haryana School Education Board Cancels Class 12th Urdu Paper

The class 12 student was, however, let off on bail after he joined the investigation, they added. After a copy of the question paper of Urdu went viral on social media on Friday, the Haryana School Education Board cancelled the test.

Haryana School Education Board Class 12th Urdu Paper Leaked, FIR Registered

Police said an FIR was registered against the student who leaked the paper, his relative Mushtaq, examination centre supervisor Anwar Hussain, Superintendent Ravindere Kumar and observer Vikram under relevant sections of the Haryana Public Examination Act, Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Nuh Sadar Police Station. As per a PTI report, the question paper was leaked from the Government Senior Secondary School Examination Centre Tapkan (B-2) of Nuh on Friday.

A team of the Board’s District Question Paper Flying Squad, Nuh reached the spot and caught the candidate. The centre superintendent, observer and supervisor were relieved from duty with immediate effect and the charge of the examination centre was handed over to the working deputy centre superintendent, police added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.